Ramadan 2021: How Dubai plans to battle rumours this year
The service is in place to help information seekers ensure the validity of such news.
Dubai Municipality on Monday issued an advisory to help residents battle rumours related to Ramadan this year.
With the Holy Month almost upon us, the authority is taking proactive measures to ensure that disinformation does not disturb residents' peace.
"To avoid and limit the spread of rumours during the month of Ramadan, Dubai Municipality asks everyone not to forward received rumours, but instead send them to us via the 'Rumours' service."
To avoid and limit the spread of rumours during the month of Ramadan, #DubaiMunicipality asks everyone not to forward received rumours but instead send them to us via the 'Rumours' service so that we can immediately check and take the necessary measures. pic.twitter.com/4BIufrnVv5— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 12, 2021
The 'Rumours' service is in place to help information seekers ensure the validity of such news. It can be accessed by calling 800900 or emailing the authority at info@dm.gov.ae.
Informing Dubai Municipality of such rumours will help them "immediately check" the same and take the necessary measures, the authority added.
