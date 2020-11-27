UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian minister Jaishankar discuss advancing cooperation
This came as the UAE top diplomat received Dr Subrahmanyam at the Ministry's HQ.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, have reviewed the strategic relations between the two friendly nations and prospects of further growing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, trade and food security.
This came as the UAE top diplomat received Dr Subrahmanyam at the Ministry's HQ where they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region and a number of international issues of interest, with Sheikh Abdullah underlining the privileged and long-standing relations between the two countries.
Sheikh Abdullah also hailed the steadily growing cooperation ties across all fronts thanks to the support of the leadership of the two countries. He hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the Indian minister and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Pavan Kapoor, India's ambassador to UAE.
