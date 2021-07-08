UAE: Pakistan Business Council president gets 10-year Golden Visa
More than 200 Golden Visa applications were submitted by the members of PBC.
The UAE has awarded its 10-year residency Golden Visa to Ahmed Shaikhani, President of Pakistan Business Council, along with several other members of Pakistan Business Council and their families.
Ahmed is the latest recipient - with more than 200 Golden Visa applications submitted by the members of Pakistan Business Council.
The Golden Visa drive for the council members was recommended and headed by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is the licensing authority for all trade bodies operating in Dubai. The applicants’ list was vetted by the chamber.
"I feel privileged and am grateful to the UAE leadership and authorities for the Golden Visa, which was a much-awaited initiative for investor community. We can now focus on business instead of spending time on visa applications every two years," said Ahmed Shaikhani, President Pakistan Business Council.
"The massive 1.5 million Pakistani diaspora in the UAE is playing a vital in the local economy. Pakistani investors are the third largest investors in the UAE, who are also helping the economy back home. I urge more businessmen to come forward and avail the golden opportunity," Shaikhani added.
Shaikhani is also chairman of the Dubai-based Shaikhani Group, which has investment in real estate, construction and manufacturing. He has an eventful history of leading the business council and its activities and making the council as one of the most active, productive and the most successful business councils in Dubai. He has played an instrumental role in organising high profile business events connecting senior Pakistan government officials with the Pakistani diaspora and UAE authorities.
Established in 2004, Pakistan Business Council was set up and mandated under the auspices of Dubai Chamber with the objectives of trade promotion, commerce and two-way investment between the UAE and Pakistan. It consists of a large group of Pakistani businessmen, businesswomen, investors and professionals based in the UAE. The council members represent companies from various and diverse sectors
