Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

Sheikh Mohammed to outline UAE's green vision at US President Biden's climate summit

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 21, 2021

(File)

The US President has invited 40 world leaders to the virtual summit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will take part in the Leaders Summit on Climate.

The summit on April 22 and 23 is being hosted remotely by US President Joe Biden.

In his speech, Sheikh Mohammed will highlight the UAE's green vision and climate action ambitions.

The US President has invited 40 world leaders to the virtual summit. The US is expected to unveil an updated carbon emission reduction target and urge cooperation with other nations to combat the climate crisis.

The summit will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210321&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210329826&Ref=AR&profile=1010 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 