Sheikh Mohammed to outline UAE's green vision at US President Biden's climate summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will take part in the Leaders Summit on Climate.

The summit on April 22 and 23 is being hosted remotely by US President Joe Biden.

In his speech, Sheikh Mohammed will highlight the UAE's green vision and climate action ambitions.

The US President has invited 40 world leaders to the virtual summit. The US is expected to unveil an updated carbon emission reduction target and urge cooperation with other nations to combat the climate crisis.

The summit will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action.