Eid Al Adha in UAE: Sheikh Khalifa pardons 855 prisoners

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 855 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The President also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The pardon is part of the UAE's humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance.

During special occasions like Eid, the UAE Rulers issue pardons to give prisoners a second chance in life and start afresh.