Dubai: Car goes up in flames in Al Quoz 1 area
There are no reports of any casualties.
A fire broke out in a car in Dubai's Al Quoz 1 area on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported.
Fire engines from the civil defence rushed to the spot and put out the fire.
The incident took place on a service road and did not affect traffic.
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Car goes up in flames in Al Quoz 1 area
There are no reports of any casualties. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE-based expat dad dies while saving daughters...
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Look: UAE foils attempt to smuggle crystal meth,...
The items were hidden under a container carrying foodstuff. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on Dubai Autism...
Decree No. (26) of 2021 seeks to make Dubai a leading centre for... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Hatta dam area closed for maintenance work
All other entertainment and tourist sites in the Hatta area will... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Dubai ex-resident meets family, 45 yrs after...
Sajjad Tangal thought to have died in an air crash in Mumbai in 1976. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Car goes up in flames in Al Quoz 1 area
There are no reports of any casualties. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE-based expat dad dies while saving daughters...
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him. READ MORE