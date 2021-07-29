Emergencies
Logo
 
HOME > News > Emergencies

Dubai: Car goes up in flames in Al Quoz 1 area

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 29, 2021



There are no reports of any casualties.


A fire broke out in a car in Dubai's Al Quoz 1 area on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported.

Fire engines from the civil defence rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

The incident took place on a service road and did not affect traffic.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210729&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729189&Ref=AR&profile=1876 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1876,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 