Elderly Emirati struggling to pass urine successfully treated at hospital in Abu Dhabi

Rashed Shamsi successfully treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia at Tawam Hospital.

A 75-year-old Emirati having difficulty in passing urine due to an enlarged prostate, and struggling with a urinary catheter, was successfully treated of the condition in Abu Dhabi.

Rashed Shamsi had visited Tawam Hospital, which is part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (Seha), after being diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). When enlarged, the prostate obstruct urine flow from the bladder and out the urethra.

The condition in this case caused a complete blockage in the urethra forcing the fitting of a catheter (a urinary catheter is hollow, partially flexible tube that collects urine from the bladder and leads to a drainage bag). Despite treatment, Shamsi was still unable to pass urine as a result of his enlarged prostate, resulting in two failed catheter removals.

“When you live with BPH, your life starts to revolve around your bladder and the nearest washroom,” Shamsi said after receiving treatment. “Getting up several times through the night and limiting liquid intake had become normal elements in my day-to-day life.”

Due to Shamsi’s medical history, he was an unfit candidate for common treatment solutions. In line with the multidisciplinary approach at the hospital, the Interventional Radiology team was consulted, and a non-invasive treatment plan was developed to include the non-invasive prostate artery embolisation method, which involves blocking the blood supply to help reduce the size of the prostate and subsequently streamline the passing of urine.

The procedure was performed successfully at Tawam Hospital’s Interventional Radiology Suite and Shamsi is now able to pass urine without the need for a catheter.

Dr Muwafak Salman, Chairman of Urology, Tawam Hospital, said: “The highly qualified team of medical professionals in the Department of Urology and the wider Tawam Hospital team adopted a multi-disciplinary approach to ensure Shamsi received an alternative treatment method that matches his age, complex status, and medical history.

“Our department has successfully treating Rashed and many other men suffering from urology conditions.

We would advise men, especially those above the age of 55, to receive regular screening and checkups.”

Globally, problems in passing of urine affects 1 in 4 men by the age of 55 and in half of the men over 75 years. Apart from BPH, other conditions such as diabetes, bladder stones, diuretics (water retention relievers), kidney infection and prostatitis can also cause frequent urination.

The Department of Urology at Tawam Hospital provides comprehensive services treating urology and prostate conditions, including erectile dysfunction, kidney stones, urethral cancer, infertility, and female urology.

