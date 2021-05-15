Eid Al Fitr: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Rulers

Abu Dhabi CP engages in cordial talks with leaders about the development journey of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, at at Al Rumailah Palace in Fujairah.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with Sheikh Hamad.

The leaders engaged in cordial talk about the development journey the UAE is going through. They recalled the role of the Founding Fathers to enhance the country's global stature and expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi; Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Later, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain. The leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, and engaged in cordial talks on the development march the UAE is going through and recalled the role played by the Founding Fathers in the country's progress.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah at the Jebel Jais Mountain Lounge. They exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The leaders engaged in cordial talk on the development journey of the UAE and recalled the role of the Founding Fathers to enhance the country's global stature. They expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.