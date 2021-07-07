Eid Al Adha: Try to sight the Zul Hijjah moon today, Saudi Arabia urges Muslims

Filed on July 7, 2021 | Last updated on July 9, 2021 at 06.22 am

Anyone who spots the moon is urged to inform the nearest court and record their testimony.

The Saudi Arabia supreme court has urged Muslims in the Kingdom to try to sight the crescent marking the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah on Friday, July 9.

Anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars is urged to inform the nearest court and record their testimony, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The first day of Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on July 20 this year, according to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

The researcher noted that, astronomically, the moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be born on Saturday, July 10 at 05:17am and will stay on the horizon for approximately 34 minutes after sunset.

This means that Sunday, July 11 will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, making Monday, July 19 the Day of Arafah and Tuesday, July 20 the first day of Eid Al Adha.