Dubai university offers first doctorate programme in Biomedical Sciences

Anyone with a master's degree in a related subject can apply for the programme

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has announced the launch of its first doctorate programme in Dubai.

With a vision to become a global hub for innovative and integrated healthcare education and research centre, the university has introduced a fully sponsored PhD in Biomedical Sciences programme, which is available to anyone with a master's degree in a related subject, such as life or health sciences.

The programme allows PhD students to work closely with a research faculty as it aims to match a student’s interests in research with an appropriate faculty member.

“We believe that to be a great scientist, one needs to master a diverse set of competencies and this programme will give graduate students exposure to that diversity, with access to a talented research faculty spanning multiple areas of medical and biomedical sciences,” said Professor Zaid Baqain, Provost, MBRU.

Research work is set to focus on areas of the genetics of developmental diseases, reproduction, cancer biology, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, and infectious diseases, pharmacology, lncRNA, stem cell biology, and tissue engineering.

“The PhD program provides a research-intensive environment that will provide prospective graduate students with a strong foundation in the frontiers of biomedical sciences, through a variety of course work, as well as intense laboratory research training and conducting of an independent research project,” said Professor Stefan Du Plessis, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, MBRU.

MBRU is offering full scholarships for students from all nationalities accepted in the PhD programme. In addition, the university is also offering 50% scholarships for selected applicants from all nationalities applying to the Master in Biomedical Sciences programme.

The deadline for applications for the MSc programme in Biomedical Sciences has also been extended to June 30.