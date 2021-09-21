Dubai: See Mars in real time, learn cryptocurrency in new data hub

An immersive experience offers a glimpse into the future of governments and the UAE's success stories.

A state-of-the-art educational hub has popped up in Dubai — and it can give you a mind-blowing view of real-time data about Mars and cryptocurrency.

All you have to do is stand at a spot and wave your hands in four directions — then an interactive experience will unfold right in front of you.

Located at Emirates Towers, this new permanent educational space was created for the fifth edition of the Edge of Government initiative, which is led by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI),

Satellite imagery fed into an artificial intelligence (AI) system creates real-time data visualisation that can make jaws drop.

This contactless innovation hub allows viewers to select the language of their choice, either Arabic or English, while navigating through the topics that they wish to explore.

The first two topics on offer are cryptocurrency and the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), the perfect subjects for a riveting experience.

By using data and stunning visuals, it answers questions like: Why did the UAE send a probe to the Red Planet?

Then, it can also give you a data-backed explanation on whether trading in cryptocurrency is worth the risk.

New narratives will be added regularly, covering around 10 subjects by the end of next year.

Abeer Tahlak, director of MBRCGI, said promoting a culture of innovation reflects the objectives of the UAE Government to prepare for future challenges using advanced technologies.

“We urge the community to come and experience a glimpse into the future of governments and view the UAE’s success stories in an immersive and interactive way,” she said.

“The MBRCGI aims to attract the best talent to help develop new perceptions that create future opportunities for government and society. It is our role to empower talents and arm them with the tools to develop their innovative ideas.”

Through four chapters that can be viewed in 15 minutes at the hub, visitors can learn about the reliance and the challenges related to cryptocurrency, and then explore the transfer of knowledge and science through the Emirates Mars Mission.

The innovative hub offers novel solutions on the way people view, understand and tackle the most pressing issues in today’s world.

Here's a quick tour of the space:

Following the mantra ‘through enlightenment comes empowerment’, the initiative aims to change people’s perceptions and encourage a new perspective on the latest trends.

In line with the UAE’s ambitions for the next 50 years, the space also emphasises the importance of developing a knowledge-based economy.

Omran Sharaf, director of the Mars mission, said: “The Hope Probe project, which saw the UAE send a spacecraft to Mars, has strengthened the country’s position as a technological leader and a scientific contributor to the progress of humankind. All the data, images and information collected by the probe will be shared with the global scientific community to help build a picture of the Martian climate and atmosphere.”

In addition to the two interactive experiences at the hub, the MBRCGI’s space hosts the DataGate experience.

Billed as the world’s first Nasa AI astronomical research data sculpture, the installation combines data and technology to create a mesmerising piece of art. Developed by OUCHHH New Media Studio, DataGate represents the vast power of data and its impact on individual human lives.