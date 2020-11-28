Dubai Run: Back on her feet after 6 years, 14 surgeries
The 39-year-old was a victim of a medical error that paralysed the sciatic nerves of both her legs.
After 14 surgeries and being bed-ridden for a year and now recovering from the deadly Covid-19, Emirati national Amal Ahmad rose like Phoenix and set her sights on becoming a role model for people of determination.
The 39-year-old was a victim of a medical error that paralysed the sciatic nerves of both her legs. “Doctors told me that I will not be able to walk ever again and that I have to spend my life in a wheelchair. But I fought back and by upping my fitness levels and after using a wheelchair for almost six years, I am now back on my feet and can walk with the support of crutches. I cannot thank God enough for this.”
Amal, who is now a social media influencer and a life coach, is one of the ambassadors of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
“Fervent prayers and investing time on upping my fitness levels has given me a new lease of life. I realised that I needed to accept my circumstances and only then I could move ahead. Once I got rid of my wheelchair, I decided to serve people and began volunteering in different parts of the world. This made me realise how blessed I was to have a good life and that there are so many people in much worse circumstances.”
A sports enthusiast Amal bikes, swims, plays tennis and tries her hand at every possible sport as she believes nothing is impossible if one puts one’s heart and soul to it.
A representative of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Amal said that although she cannot run and finds it a bit difficult to walk a long distance, she walked for around 300 metres at the Dubai Run just to motivate people to take care of themselves and give health priority.
“My message to people is that life is about creating yourself and working hard to fulfil your dreams. Do not give up hope and do not take your health for granted. Try and join some sort of fitness activity as that will definitely bring you happiness and will also challenge you and help you realise your potential.”
