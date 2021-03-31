Dubai Police station without cops processes 4,600 transactions in 5 months

It has received more than 21,000 visitors since its inauguration

The Dubai Police ‘Walk-in’ Smart Police Station (SPS) at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) has completed 4,656 smart transactions since it was opened in September 2020.

The smart station, that does not have police officers, received more than 21,300 visitors.

The SPS in DSO offers more than 60 main and subsidiary community-based smart services in seven languages around the clock. In the past five months, the SPS facilitated applications for good conduct certificates, clearance certificates, and permits issuance, as well as traffic fines payment, among other vital Dubai Police services.

Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, General Director of Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, said: “The SPS in DSO is a qualitative addition to the smart police stations that Dubai Police is setting up across the emirate, to provide smart services to citizens, residents, and visitors around the clock without human intervention.”