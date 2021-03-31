- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Police station without cops processes 4,600 transactions in 5 months
It has received more than 21,000 visitors since its inauguration
The Dubai Police ‘Walk-in’ Smart Police Station (SPS) at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) has completed 4,656 smart transactions since it was opened in September 2020.
The smart station, that does not have police officers, received more than 21,300 visitors.
The SPS in DSO offers more than 60 main and subsidiary community-based smart services in seven languages around the clock. In the past five months, the SPS facilitated applications for good conduct certificates, clearance certificates, and permits issuance, as well as traffic fines payment, among other vital Dubai Police services.
Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, General Director of Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, said: “The SPS in DSO is a qualitative addition to the smart police stations that Dubai Police is setting up across the emirate, to provide smart services to citizens, residents, and visitors around the clock without human intervention.”
-
News
UAE: School principals urge CBSE to hold board...
Robust vaccination drive, stringent protocols make UAE a safe place... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch