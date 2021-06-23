Dubai: Over 1,000 abandoned vehicles towed away

Some 5,340 text alerts had been sent to the owners of abandoned vehicles.

A total of 1,074 vehicles abandoned on Dubai streets had been towed away since the beginning of the year, the Dubai Municipality (DM) revealed on Wednesday as it launched its annual community awareness campaign ‘My Vehicle’.

The campaign, the DM said, is aimed at reminding the public not to leave their vehicles, boats and other equipment in public places, which usually happens during this time of year when many residents are flying out for long vacations.

A team monitors and documents all information and data of neglected vehicles and equipment in all areas of the emirate. These include light and heavy vehicles, long trucks and trailers, boats and various marine transport. Since the start of the year, 5,340 text alerts had been sent to the owners of abandoned vehicles.

“The process of removing these vehicles begins by monitoring the vehicles and equipment and documenting all their data on tablets,” the municipality said.

