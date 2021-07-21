Dubai: Non-Muslim family marks Eid Al Adha by distributing gifts to workers

Around 250 workers from labour camps in Dubai receive gifts.

To cheer up blue-collar workers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, a non-Muslim family from Dubai distributed gifts and goodies to around 250 workers in two different labour camps.

Dentist Dr Imneet Madan, and her two teenage children, Shirene and Yuvraj Sanjay, and a few good Samaritans, packed a mini truck with hot biryani packs, sweet dishes (halwa), water coolers, juices and non-perishable food items and went to the camps after securing the required approvals.

Keeping in mind Covid safety precautions, the family reached the labour camps in the afternoon and asked the camp managers to distribute the goodies to the workers, who were excited to receive them.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Madan said: "We have been doing such charity events where we distribute food and goodies every month to workers under our self-coined initiative called Sev-a-life. The word Seva (which in Hindi means service) shows the initiative's aim, which is "to serve". This month, we aimed to align our initiative with the spirit of Eid Al Adha and make these workers happy by giving them gifts and also to tell them that they are not alone."

The workers were grateful and showed their appreciation upon receiving the gifts. "We look forward to seeing the family every month. The love and care they show to us reminds us of our loved ones and comforts our hearts, especially on occasions like Eid," said one of the workers from a labour camp.

Madan said she and her family remain in touch with camps, constantly checking the needs of workers or if they require any support.

The Sev-a-life idea, Madan said, was initiated by her children Shirene and Yuvraj for the sole purpose of giving back to the "builders" and "beautifiers" of the city.

The family also said another support group called @hope_uae_ also provided Eid gifts to workers.