Dubai launches platform to promote tolerance
The platform aims to bring together people from different nationalities and backgrounds from across the world virtually
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has launched a dedicated online platform to highlight the importance of coexistence.
Called ‘UAE Day for Cultural Interaction Happiness’, the launch saw the participation of 150 people virtually. An online session saw speakers from the IACAD, Dubai Police as well as Social Welfare Department of Dubai discuss how the UAE’s spirit of tolerance, diversity and safety keeps residents happy.
The platform aims to bring together people from different nationalities and backgrounds from across the world virtually so they can share their experiences and ideas about their cultural and religious beliefs. The platform — which will feature a number of public figures — will go live annually on a particular day that will be announced by the IACAD a few days prior.
Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the IACAD, said the platform is a service for communicating with people from different communities and cultures.
“People from different nationalities and cultures have lived without discrimination on this land (the UAE) since it was founded by the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
“The Islamic affairs sector and Mohammed Bin Rashid Islamic Culture Centre of the IACAD have played a vital part in setting up this platform that aims to build bridges between various communities in Dubai and the world. Through such initiatives, we want to deepen the concept of communication between different cultures,” Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani said.
Assistant commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police for academic and training affairs, Major-General Dr Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, said it was the Islamic fabric of the country that has helped engrain tolerance in the country’s culture. He also spoke about the country’s fair judicial system that treats all equally.
