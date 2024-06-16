World Cup starts now, says Marsh ahead of Super Eights

Australia's Travis Head (right) and Marcus Stoinis during their partnership against Scotland. — AFP

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 6:48 PM

Australia are looking forward to Super Eights stage after their hard-fought victory over minnows Scotland in their final group game at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Aussies broke Scottish hearts with a five-wicket victory in St Lucia on Saturday that sent the Scots home from the Twenty20 World Cup and title holders England through to the Super Eight stage.

After England's rain-disrupted victory over Namibia in Antigua earlier in the day, Scotland needed a draw, a washout or a first ever win over Australia to progress from Group B at the expense of their southern neighbours.

Clear skies at Gros Islet meant the Scots would be reliant on their cricketing skills and they made a good fist of it with 180-5 from their 20 overs highlighted by a quickfire 60 from Brandon McMullen and 42 not out from skipper Richie Berrington.

Australia, who had already booked their spot in the second round, will have been disappointed with their fielding and the start of their innings but Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) accelerated in the last 10 overs to help get them across the line.

"Scotland are a really good outfit, they took it down to the wire and it was a good chase in the end," said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh.

"Having already qualified, there was little less pressure on us. The World Cup kind of starts again now. It's going to be a busy schedule. T20 is a hard format. We are excited for what's to come."

Berrington, whose team depart because they had a lower net run rate than England, said the Scots were disappointed that they had not driven home their advantage.

"I thought we were in a pretty good position," he said.

"Unfortunately, we didn't execute for long enough. I think the guys can hold their heads high in regards to how they've played their cricket throughout the tournament."

Australia won the toss and elected to field first but after Ashton Agar had bowled opener Michael Jones in the first over, George Munsey and McMullen put together a partnership of 89 for the second wicket to lay a solid platform for Scotland.

Munsey holed out to midwicket for 35 off the bowling of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa finally winkled out McMullen, who clubbed two sixes and six fours before Mitchell Starc sent him back with a diving catch.