UAE: How to renew Russian passport, all you need to know

UAE employee rights after being fired: Notice period, extra day off; all you need to know
If the employer terminates the job contract, the worker is entitled to one unpaid leave per week during notice period to search for another employment
All expats in UAE are aware of how important their passports are. Ensuring that it is renewed in time and that it is not lost or damaged.
For Russians in the country, the process of getting a passport renewal is relatively straightforward and easy, making everyday life and regular travel more convenient.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In order to renew a Russian passport in Dubai or Abu Dhabi you have to go through the following steps:
1. The first step would be to fill out the passport renewal form on the official website.
2. After you fill the form and receive a copy, make an account or register on the consulate website.
3. You can then book an appointment on the website, or you can also call the consulate to make an appointment.
4. Once you have made an appointment, you will need to show up at the time and date you have chosen to get your biometrics done.
When heading to the consulate make sure you have the documents listed below for your passport renewal appointment:
ALSO READ:
If the employer terminates the job contract, the worker is entitled to one unpaid leave per week during notice period to search for another employment
A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
Sometimes, if one does not make their loan or credit card payments in time, a travel ban may be issued against them
Instead of sitting idly at the airport, you might as well explore the country and enjoy it in small doses
This permit can be linked to only one vehicle
Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
There is a high demand for tour guides, which is expected to grow in 2024 and open up 23,500 vacancies
Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not