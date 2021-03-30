Dubai launches mobile blood donation camp

Three-month-long campaign to start on April 1.

The Dubai Health Authority will run a three-month-long mobile blood donation camp starting April 1, it said on Tuesday. ‘

The Perfect Gift is Saving Lives’ campaign will operate across 16 locations in Dubai via a state-of-the-art blood donation bus contributed by Dubai Holding to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre (DBDC).

The bus will be visiting Dubai Holding’s communities and retail destinations where currently more than 300,000 people live and works. These include City Walk, The Beach, La Mer, Bluewaters, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Boxpark, Mudon, The Villa, Shorooq, Ghoroob, Layan, Remraam, Al Khail Gate, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Barsha Heights and Executive Towers at Business Bay.

The DBDC receives blood donations from more than 149 nationalities with more than 65,300 registered blood donors and the centre provides around 50 per cent of the total blood collected in the country, ensuring that those in need in both public and private hospitals have access to a safe and timely supply of regular blood and blood components such as platelets and plasma.

