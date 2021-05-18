Dubai community in panic as claims of spotting 'jaguar' go viral

A video that is doing the rounds shows a big cat in what looks like the garden of a villa.

Residents of a community in Dubai are in a state of panic after claims of a jaguar being on the loose went viral.

A video that is doing the rounds shows a big cat in what looks like the garden of a villa.

Residents of Springs 3 said they spotted Dubai officials in the community, looking for the animal.

Khaleej Times has reached out to developer Emaar, but a spokesperson has not offered a comment confirming or denying the development.

Meanwhile social media groups were abuzz with the news.

“Just spoke to my friend … she said the whole Emaar team is at Springs 3 and still searching for the jaguar,” a concerned resident posted on a community WhatsApp group.

Another was concerned that the big cat reportedly on the loose was a safety scare with children and pets roaming about.

Residents said security guards in the community and Dubai officials have teamed up to look for the big cat.

A resident posted on a community Facebook group that he had reported the sighting to the Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality.

Another said security guards have asked residents to “be careful”.

This report will be updated when Emaar or officials respond to Khaleej Times’ queries.

reporters@khalejtimes.com