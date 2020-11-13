Diwali 2020: May the light of hope always unite us, says Sheikh Mohammed
Festival of Lights commences with Dhanteras on Friday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to send his Diwali greetings.
"On behalf of the people of the UAE, I wish everyone celebrating around the world a happy Diwali. May the light of hope always unite us and lead us forward to a better tomorrow." Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his official Twitter handle.
The Indian 'Festival of Lights' begin with Dhanteras on Friday, November 13.
On behalf of the people of the UAE, I wish everyone celebrating around the world a happy Diwali. May the light of hope always unite us and lead us forward to a better tomorrow.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 13, 2020
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also wished all those celebrating Diwali around the world.
On the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, we congratulate all those who celebrate around the world, and wish them continued prosperity and progress.— (@MohamedBinZayed) November 13, 2020
