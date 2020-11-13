News
Diwali 2020: May the light of hope always unite us, says Sheikh Mohammed

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 13, 2020
Festival of Lights commences with Dhanteras on Friday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to send his Diwali greetings.

"On behalf of the people of the UAE, I wish everyone celebrating around the world a happy Diwali. May the light of hope always unite us and lead us forward to a better tomorrow." Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The Indian 'Festival of Lights' begin with Dhanteras on Friday, November 13.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also wished all those celebrating Diwali around the world.




