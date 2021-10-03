News
Cyclone Shaheen: Construction work stopped for 2 days in UAE's Al Ain

Sahim Salim
October 3, 2021
Expected weather effects are heavy rains, high-speed winds that kick up dust and cause low visibility.

Authorities in the UAE are taking all precautions possible to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Shaheen.

The cyclone will affect weather conditions in Abu Dhabi, particularly in Al Ain, from Sunday, October 3, till Tuesday, October 5.

The expected weather effects are heavy rains, high-speed winds that kick up dust and cause low visibility, rough and turbulent seas and flash flooding.

Authorities have secured construction sites in Al Ain, with all work ceased from 4pm today till October 5.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier urged establishments and companies exposed to the tropical storm to stop work if needed. (https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/weather/cyclone-shaheen-stop-work-if-needed-uae-ministry-tells-firms)

The ministry advised the firms to “take necessary preventive measures to protect employees from hazards or injuries that may occur at the workplace”.

In Al Ain, meanwhile, all educational institutions will activate distance learning on Monday, October 4, and Tuesday, October 5.

Earlier schools in some areas went online as a precautionary measure. (https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/education/cyclone-shaheen-uae-schools-in-several-areas-shift-to-distance-learning)

The areas include Hatta in Dubai; Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn in Sharjah; Masfoot and Manama in Ajman; and the southern region in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office has advised residents to drive with extra care and reduce speed when visibility is low.

“Avoid sea activities, keep away from valleys and areas of torrential rain, follow the latest weather forecast and authorities’ instructions, and only obtain information from official sources,” it posted on Twitter. “For emergency cases, call 02 678 8888 or the Emergencies Office on 993.”

