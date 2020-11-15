Woman charged in drug overdose death case in Dubai hotel

She is accused of facilitating the use of two types of drugs and other narcotics which resulted in a man’s death

A 30-year-old woman has stood trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on the charge of providing drugs to a man who died of an overdose.

The court heard that the Emirati woman gave her compatriot hashish, crystal meth, amphetamine and other narcotics on May 25. The incident was reported at the Bur Dubai police station. The defendant has been placed in detention.

She is facing charges of using drugs; and facilitating the use of two types of drugs and other narcotics which resulted in the man’s death.

A police lieutenant in the anti-narcotics general directorate said during the public prosecution investigation that the police rushed to a hotel in Jumeirah after being alerted about a death. “We found the defendant there with the body. We recovered a syringe that we suspected to have been used to inject drugs. We took her into custody and seized the syringe and other relevant evidence.”

The crime lab report showed that the defendant’s urine sample tested positive for several narcotics. The same substances were detected in the drug overdose victim’s urine sample.

The court will pronounce a ruling on November 25.

mary@khaleejtimes.com