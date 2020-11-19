6 jailed, fined Dh150,000 for stealing face masks in Dubai

The group used a hammer and metal shears to break a warehouse's locks.

Six men have been sentenced to three years in jail for breaking into a Dubai warehouse and stealing Dh150,000 worth of face masks.

Dubai public prosecution records show that the six men, Pakistanis aged between 24 and 45, used metal shears and a hammer to break the warehouse’s locks. The case, which dates back to June 18, was registered at Al Rashidiya police station. All of the accused have been detained.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ordered that the six defendants be deported at the end of their jail term and after paying a Dh150,000 fine.

A 38-year-old Chinese employee said he discovered the robbery when he went to his workplace around 9.30am on June 18. “I went to the warehouse in Ras Al Khor industrial area and found the locks broken. Some 156 boxes containing 1,000 face masks each, worth Dh150,000, were missing. I reported the incident to the police.”

A police corporal said that after an investigation, they managed to track down the suspects. “The six men all admitted to robbing the warehouse around 2am. The tools they used in the crime were found in the car of one of them. They also confessed that they sold the masks later to a Bangladeshi man.”

The group also admitted that they were involved in several other robberies, the officer added.

The court ruling may be appealed.

