Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

6 jailed, fined Dh150,000 for stealing face masks in Dubai

Marie Nammour /Dubai
mary@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 19, 2020
Reuters image used for illustrative purpose

The group used a hammer and metal shears to break a warehouse's locks.

Six men have been sentenced to three years in jail for breaking into a Dubai warehouse and stealing Dh150,000 worth of face masks.

Dubai public prosecution records show that the six men, Pakistanis aged between 24 and 45, used metal shears and a hammer to break the warehouse’s locks. The case, which dates back to June 18, was registered at Al Rashidiya police station. All of the accused have been detained.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ordered that the six defendants be deported at the end of their jail term and after paying a Dh150,000 fine.

A 38-year-old Chinese employee said he discovered the robbery when he went to his workplace around 9.30am on June 18. “I went to the warehouse in Ras Al Khor industrial area and found the locks broken. Some 156 boxes containing 1,000 face masks each, worth Dh150,000, were missing. I reported the incident to the police.”

A police corporal said that after an investigation, they managed to track down the suspects. “The six men all admitted to robbing the warehouse around 2am. The tools they used in the crime were found in the car of one of them. They also confessed that they sold the masks later to a Bangladeshi man.”

The group also admitted that they were involved in several other robberies, the officer added.

The court ruling may be appealed.

mary@khaleejtimes.com

author

Marie Nammour

Originally from Lebanon, Marie has been covering the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution, immigration and labour issues often, and the Dubai International Film Festival. A graduate from the Holy Spirit university of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city to the north of Beirut, she worked as an in-house reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station back home and a legal translator for a renowned law college in the Lebanese capital. Speaks fluently four languages and is fond of travelling, psychology, learning more and grown by now a rich ‘criminal’ imagination…




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20180418&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=180419153&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 