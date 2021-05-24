3 women jailed in Dubai, fined Dh5,000 each for using their children for begging

Begging is a punishable offence in the UAE.

The Dubai Criminal court has sentenced three women of Arab origin to a six-month jail term and also imposed a fine of Dh5,000 each followed by deportation to their home country after they were convicted for exploiting their children and using them for begging.

The Dubai Police’s investigation revealed that one of the women were arrested near a commercial centre after the authorities at Naif police station acted on a tip-off.

A man, also of Arab origin, said an eight-year-old Arab boy was found to be begging from passersby on the streets.

The police tracked down the boy and also arrested his mother, who had come to the UAE along with two other Arab women and their children.

458 beggars arrested in Dubai during Ramadan, Eid

The trio made their children beg and made a livelihood out of their earnings.

The first convict guided the police to the other two accused and they were arrested at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) while they were to flee from the UAE.

The trio confessed to their crime to the police and the court found them guilty of the charges and sentenced them.