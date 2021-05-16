458 beggars arrested in Dubai during Ramadan, Eid

Patrols and officers are intensified in areas that are frequented by beggars.

The Dubai Police arrested 458 beggars during the holy month of Ramadan. Of these, 23 were arrested during the five-day Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Department of Infiltrators at Dubai Police, said the police’s annual anti-begging drive has helped bring down the number of beggars in the Emirate.

"There are official and charitable entities and authorities that are ready to help the needy. We urge the needy to connect with them and not resort to begging,” the officer said.

"Begging poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our society. We take the matter seriously as it ruins the reputation of the Emirate. It also affects security as it sees an increase in cases of thefts and pickpocketing," he added.

Beggars attempt to “justify their illegal behaviour with financial desperation”. However, according to Federal Law No. 9 of 2018, anyone caught begging in the UAE will be fined Dh5,000 and jailed for three months.

“Those operating professional gangs of beggars or recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars face a jail term of not less than six months and a minimum fine of Dh100,000," Col Salem stressed.

The Dubai Police also asked residents to report beggars to toll-free number 901 or via the police app.

