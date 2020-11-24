News
Construction of church next to Abu Dhabi temple starts Nov 25

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 24, 2020

An artist's impression of the church. — Supplied image

Church of South India is set to open by mid-2021

Construction of the Church of South India (CSI) Parish will commence with a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 25.

Parish Vicar Rev. Sojee Vergis John said concrete will be poured for the raft foundation of the church being built on 4.37 acres of land in Abu Mureikhah, where the first BAPS Hindu temple is currently under construction.

“Adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, there will be a simple ceremony to mark the occasion. Special prayers for the world, this blessed country and the project will be said before the concrete pouring,” Vicar John said.

The earthy-toned and octagon-shaped 12,000sqft church building will be able to accommodate 750 worshippers. The total construction cost of the building, on-site infrastructure, landscaping and boundary wall is estimated at Dh10.8 million.

Church Building Committee officials said the construction will be done in phases and the facility is expected to be made open to the community by mid-2021.

“The Parish members and well-wishers are contributing wholeheartedly to fulfil the dream of completing Phase I of the facilities,” officials said.

The foundation stone for the church was laid in December last year. The final design has been approved by the local authorities.

The committee underlined their “deep gratitude” to the UAE leaders, and shared the dream of adding a new symbol of tolerance in the UAE.

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



