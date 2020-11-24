Construction of church next to Abu Dhabi temple starts Nov 25

Church of South India is set to open by mid-2021

Construction of the Church of South India (CSI) Parish will commence with a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 25.

Parish Vicar Rev. Sojee Vergis John said concrete will be poured for the raft foundation of the church being built on 4.37 acres of land in Abu Mureikhah, where the first BAPS Hindu temple is currently under construction.

“Adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, there will be a simple ceremony to mark the occasion. Special prayers for the world, this blessed country and the project will be said before the concrete pouring,” Vicar John said.

The earthy-toned and octagon-shaped 12,000sqft church building will be able to accommodate 750 worshippers. The total construction cost of the building, on-site infrastructure, landscaping and boundary wall is estimated at Dh10.8 million.

Church Building Committee officials said the construction will be done in phases and the facility is expected to be made open to the community by mid-2021.

“The Parish members and well-wishers are contributing wholeheartedly to fulfil the dream of completing Phase I of the facilities,” officials said.

The foundation stone for the church was laid in December last year. The final design has been approved by the local authorities.

The committee underlined their “deep gratitude” to the UAE leaders, and shared the dream of adding a new symbol of tolerance in the UAE.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com