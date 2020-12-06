Cameras at Dubai RTA centres ensure you follow Covid safety rules
The cameras are powered by artificial intelligence to ensure you wear masks.
Smart cameras that "measure the happiness of visitors" to service centres of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have another important function: Ensure customers wear face masks.
The smart cameras have been repurposed with new technology to enforce the Covid-19 safety rule.
Ahmed Mahboub, executive director of Smart Services, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, said: "The success of the smart cameras powered by artificial intelligence ... installed at Al Barsha, Umm Ramool, Deira and Awir centres to measure the happiness of visiting clients by analysing their facial expressions prompted us to ponder another use of these cameras.
"We have successfully fitted the cameras with a new technology, whereby they can also monitor the compliance of clients with the wearing of face masks as part measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The technology recorded an accuracy rate of 99.1 per cent in this field."
The cameras generate "analytical reports and daily indicators", which help officials take appropriate actions in case visitors are unmasked.
The cameras, which were installed more than 18 months ago, were made in the UAE and is powered by artificial intelligence. They can capture images at a rate of 30 frames per second, and within a range of seven metres and a field of view of 65 degrees. They have other features such as autofocus in the dark, and an internal RAM of 32 MB, explained Mahboub.
