Alhosn app down: Alternative method to enter Abu Dhabi announced
The use of the app to enter the capital has been suspended, authorities announced on Friday.
With the use of the Alhosn app being temporarily suspended, Abu Dhabi has announced alternative ways for visitors in other emirates to enter the capital.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Friday approved the use of text messages to show Covid test results per current procedures, for those facing technical issues with Alhosn or entering the emirate.
This comes into effect from June 18 and will continue until the app is updated.
The Committee reviewed the causes behind the technical issues faced by some Alhosn app users, resulting from a surge in new subscriptions, and has overseen the efforts by the app’s team to restore the service to all users as quickly as possible.
For the public’s convenience, the committee announced that it has temporarily suspended the use of green pass on Alhosn app to enter all announced areas. The green pass will be reinstated after completing the app update and ensuring the continuity of the app service for all users.
