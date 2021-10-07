Abu Dhabi launches service for outdoor parking shades permits

License requires a fee of Dh1,000

A new service that allows homeowners to install outdoor parking shades in residential areas has been rolled out in the UAE Capital.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) on Thursday announced that the Parking Shades Permit, follows rules and standards that align with DMT’s regulatory guides and takes effect from October 7, with a grace period, if it is necessary to remedy the shape or design of existing parking shades, until 7 October, 2022.

The new service requires a fee of Dh1,000 for a new parking shade license and Dh200 for the renewal of the parking space license. The owner of the license is exempted from paying the mentioned fees if he/she has already obtained a final license for the completion of the beautification of residential plots.

The service details the mandatory regulations for existing parking shades and those under construction outside of the confines of residential plots across all residential areas in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The new service can be used quickly and easily through the DMT’s digital services platform (Smart Hub), after ensuring that all regulations and specifications listed in are applied, including the drawings and documentation detailed in the submission template available on the service platform.

The application form must be submitted by owners who have already obtained an accredited parking permit. Owners must also apply for the renewal of the existing parking authorization for the area outside of the residential plot before the expiration date of the old one.

The Department urges Abu Dhabi residents to comply with the new measures to avoid being fined in accordance with Law No. 16 of 2009 that regulates construction in Abu Dhabi and protects the city’s overall appearance and the safety of its residents.

The new service specifies certain general and private criteria for the planning and design of parking shades and their locations. These specifications are intended to maintain the safety and security of Abu Dhabi’s communities as well as maintain a positive city image.

The service also outlines certain design criteria that provide flexibility in the design of car canopies while maintaining an aesthetic that fits in with the urban development of the different cities and regions within the Emirate.

