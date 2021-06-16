4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of Education
The authority also temporarily suspended the accreditation of certificates by the institutions.
The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended the accreditation of certificates issued by some private universities in the UAE.
This will help the ministry review all documents and databases of the universities.
June 16, 2021
The ministry took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the universities have been closed.
The affected universities include Al Hosn University, University of Modern Sciences, Al Jazeera University, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan University College of Dentistry.
