4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended the accreditation of certificates issued by some private universities in the UAE.

This will help the ministry review all documents and databases of the universities.

The ministry took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the universities have been closed.

The affected universities include Al Hosn University, University of Modern Sciences, Al Jazeera University, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan University College of Dentistry.