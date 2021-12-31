2021: There’s always a reason to smile

2021

The pandemic altered the course of our lives. Last year, we all lived in fear of not just the virus but also the new normal it would usher in. This year, we lived it.

While the times might have been uncertain, they were peppered with moments that lit up faces en masse. Really, we were never quite short of those in 2021. From the Crown Prince sharing a heartwarming photo of his twins on social media to the much awaited Friends reunion (children of the 90s will get why it was nothing short of an event) and, of course, Kamala Harris’ ascent to power as the first female vice-president of the US, here’s a recap of moments that made unforgettable memories.

Every story matters

Most certainly, theirs did — which is why when the starcast of the hit American sitcom Friends reunited after 20 years, there were tears flowing out in every corner of the world. The reunion, the scenes behind the camera, and what happened after the reunion were major talking points across social media.

Long wait is over

Argentina’s Lionel Messi is thrown into the air by teammates after winning the Copa America final against Brazil on July 10. The victory over the fierce rivals ended Messi’s wait for an international silverware. It was also Argentina’s first title win in 28 years.

Carving their own universe

This year’s Miss Universe pageant was, by no means, an ordinary one. Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the 70th Miss Universe, after nearly a two-decade wait for the country.

Carving their own universe

Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, the first beauty queen to represent her country at the pageant, made history when she walked the ramp in a fully covered outfit during a swimsuit round. A powerful statement for modest fashion that’s at the heart of Middle Eastern culture.

Twice the joy

It was a photograph that melted hearts across the UAE. In May, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared the news of the birth of his twins with this picture that received more than 500,000 likes on Instagram and 20,000 comments within an hour of posting.

Wedding belle

The world’s youngest Nobel laureate and girls’ education campaigner Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a private ceremony. The public announcement was made with this heartwarming picture and a statement that had longtime Malala supporters across the world cheering for the duo.

The woman who changed the game

Today, no two words exemplify women’s empowerment more than Kamala Harris. The former attorney made history as the first woman of colour to become the vice-president of the United States. Her win ushered in a new era of politics that is sensitive to the issues of inclusion and diversity.