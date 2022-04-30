Dubai singer launches new song 'Cinnamon'

Laroussi draws on her Arabic and Moroccan heritage for the song.

By CT Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 11:22 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 11:25 AM

Moroccan-Dutch singer Laroussi recently released a new track, Cinnamon, in Dubai.

Inspired by the popular spice of cinnamon which adds sweetness to food and is also reflective of the singer’s complexion, the track represents the Moroccan city of Tangier and the joyous dance of Moroccans to the beat of the darbuka and the sounds of the flute.

Laroussi collaborated with two Grammy winners, songwriter Philip Lawrence and mixing engineer Chris 'TEK' O’ Ryan for Cinnamon, the music video for which was shot in Beirut with director Adel Serhan. The track was mastered by Joe Bozzi, with video choreography by Irena Tannous and styling by Bilal Dillo.

Cinnamon draws on Laroussi’s Arabic heritage and currently boasts over one million views on YouTube.