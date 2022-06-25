Watch: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in Bollywood with first Instagram live

He went down memory lane and also shared details about his latest film Pathaan.

By CT Desk Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 4:32 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 4:46 PM

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan celebrated three decades in Bollywood today with a first-ever Instagram live, where fans got to ask him questions. Earlier in the day he had released the first look from his upcoming action film Pathaan and announced its release date via social media.

“I didn’t even realize it’s been 30 years,” he said on Instagram live, adding, “I just go on the sets and feel very happy that I got one expression right. The main attempt is to try and do something new.”

Sharing that the prime reason for his going live was the release of the Pathaan poster and how “incidentally” it also marked his thirtieth anniversary in the Hindi film industry, the dynamic star in a span of a little over half an hour, delved into his years in Bollywood, speaking about his favourite directors, his equation with contemporary Salman Khan, his undying love for films and more.

“I was shooting with Hema (Malini) for Dil Aashna Hai on this day 30 years ago, somewhere in Lokhandwala in a bungalow,” said the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, adding that he remembered the actress showing him how to do the shot.

“I feel extremely thankful to all of you for having borne with me for the last 30 years,” he added.

Many fans expressed their love through hearts and emojis in the live interaction and Shah Rukh responded with equal fervour, thanking them for their affection.

Commenting on his early days in Mumbai, he said, “I have always believed when I came down, that I would try to do as much work as possible. I remember when I did my first serial Fauji, I was driving in a three-wheeler and two ladies who looked very glum saw me and started shouting ‘Abhi’. At this point in time I realized this is the reason I am going to act, that I can make people smile.”

A fan asked for his views on Pathaan to which he replied, “I haven’t really watched the film. Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Siddharth (Anand) have been very kanjus about showing the film. But I just told them in the morning when the poster released that I hadn’t worked for a year and a half two years, I had taken a break, I wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking which is what is more important to me than the film itself. When we started shooting Pathaan, it was lots of fun; it’s an action film. I have some wonderful co-actors - Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana ji. It’s the kind of film I’ve always wanted to do, for 30 years. I’ve always thought of myself as somebody who can do some cool action and stuff… it’s what I really wanted to do the first day I came to Mumbai.”

When a fan asked him what he wouldn’t do on screen he remarked how he found laughing scenes awkward, referring to a famous basketball scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Kajol, where a child actor was asked to do something funny just so he could laugh.

He was also asked about working with Salman Khan in Pathaan. “With Salman Khan there is no working experience, there is always a love, happy, brotherly and friendly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. The last two years have been fantastic because I got to be in one of his films; then, he came in Zero and did a song with me. I don’t know if it’s a secret but I’ll try to be in Tiger also!”

In a parting message, Shah Rukh said he hoped he could continue to do this (films) for the next 50 years, remarking how he wanted to work till he was 106.