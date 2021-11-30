Watch: First trailer of Ranveer Singh's cricket film '83

K.L. Rahul and Athiya Shetty feature in a birthday post for the latter.
The remarkable turnaround of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup is the subject of ‘83, the new film to be released in December. And on Tuesday, the first trailer went online.
Ranveer Singh is seen as Kapil Dev, who tells cynical reporters at a press conference that the team is there to win. The trailer starts off with Kapil in the shower, when his players tell him of wickets falling one by one. An annoyed captain emerges from the shower and asks for the score: nine runs, four wickets down, he is told.
The trailer, less than four minutes long, was seen by nearly 400,000 viewers within two hours of its release on Tuesday morning.
“The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!” tweeted Ranveer. “#83Trailer in Hindi Out Now: https://bit.ly/83HindiTrailer 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.”
The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Romi, Kapil’s wife. It has been directed by Kabir Khan.
