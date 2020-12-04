Self-care: Amplify that confidence

Self-care is key

If you were to meet yourself in an alternative universe, what would be your first impression? Well, more like what exactly would you be looking at? Your features? Outfit? Or the way you carry yourself in the room? Depending on what you'd think, that's probably the impression others around you currently have. This could be positive, or negative. But what's important here is keeping the right mind-set and making an effort to look good in order to feel good.



There's enough self-help books and advice floating around the internet (the memes are quite powerful, aren't they?) telling you to love yourself for who you are, and that's great. Mindfulness is indeed a key to understanding how the little things in life add up to your well-being. It could be something as simple as a seedling you're nursing in hopes of it growing into a healthy plant, listening to the breeze and the sounds it carries, noticing how you haven't taken a deep breath in so long, or even taking a moment to understand how an insignificant daily object serves its purpose so well.



Besides opening up your mind to thoughts that would otherwise go unnoticed, what you see in the mirror is just as important. Self-love comes in various forms - it could be work-life accomplishments, your choice in entertainment, your personality that charms others around you. You are free to define what makes you special whether you're lounging in your comfort zone or facing the chaotic world outside.



There are many of us that depend on external beauty and aesthetics to boost our well-being, and you should never feel embarrassed to think that way, or let anyone guilt you into righteousness at the expense of your own happiness.



With that said, Dubai is home to an incredible number of med-spas, aesthetic clinics and non-surgical lounges that promise to keep you looking your finest. Over the years, these treatments have transformed to become less-invasive, long-lasting and cost-effective.



Going into a licensed salon for laser hair removal to make body hair more manageable, for instance, is now as easy as stepping into a supermarket for groceries. Both women and men are taking advantage due to lasting effects and a competitive price point. To put things into perspective, a fair amount of sessions (which, of course, depends on your hair type and growth) becomes more affordable than monthly waxing for the rest of your life.



New age facials too are gaining an elite status for taking into consideration the science of skincare. Rather than a simple cleanse-scrub, one-size-fits-all approach, these treatments go beyond the surface and involve consultations with a specialist, who identifies skin type and advises a personalised routine designed for their needs. These procedures include state-of-the-art technology that encourages cell renewal, boosts collagen and elastin growth, adds plumpness and tones out unevenness to give healthier-looking, glowing skin, free from stress-induced wrinkles.



Body treatments, or tweak-ments have become more acceptable, with centres offering irresistible packages for sculpting and contouring, augmentation, lifts and fillers. If you're wondering if there's a minimum age to start, ideally it would be in your late-30s, however, for specific concerns, the experts would be able to advise you better.



Besides the treatments based in med-spas, there's no stopping you, ladies and gentlemen, from initiating self-care at home. Face-wise, we're spoilt for choice with cleansers, toners, serums and moisturisers. If you'd like to skip the long regime or simply have no time to spare, then sheet masks for the face are a fab shortcut to giving your skin some essential nutrients in one sitting. Korean beauty brands have some of the best varieties out there, infusing natural ingredients for that fresh, dewy glow. Once you're done with your 20-minute session, don't throw away the pack just yet! Apply the excess essence to areas that are prone to dryness - like elbows, knees, ankles and heels - for a quick hydration boost.



Our fingers are the busiest in this age of digitisation, so keep those nails well-groomed. You may not be shaking hands with people just yet, but you are definitely tapping away at your keyboard and phone on a daily basis. Cuticles need special care for that stress-free flexibility and tidy appearance.



If you're thinking of chopping off your locks this season, a daring but quirky look is the pixie cut. Unlike what traditional beauty platforms say, anyone can rock short hair with the right attitude and a little bit of inspiration, as shown by our star-studded celeb world.