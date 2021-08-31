Kickstart your medical career

Admissions are still open for 2021 at Ramaiah Group of Institutions’ and St. George’s University

St. George’s University, Grenada (SGU) in association with Ramaiah Group of Institutions are still accepting applications for the class of September 2021.

Both institutions are offering medical aspirants an innovative educational pathway to practise medicine in India, the US, or the UK. The association, which started in 2020, provides 12th Grade graduates with the opportunity to obtain a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree.

During the five-year pathway, students will have the opportunity to experience global healthcare systems across several countries: Year 1 in India, Year 2 in the UK or Grenada, Year 3 in Grenada, and Years 4 and 5 in the US or UK.

The first year of the pathway is focused on traditional basic science disciplines at Ramaiah Medical College. In the second and third years of the pathway, laboratory experience forms an integral part of the systems-based curriculum. Small group discussions are focused on the early integration of patient presentations into the basic sciences underpinning the practice of clinical medicine. The final two years focus on clinical medicine, with training at SGU’s clinical centres and affiliated hospitals in the United States or the United Kingdom. This approach to clinical training gives students an opportunity to learn in some of the best-known hospitals and primary care settings across core rotations, sub-internships and elective rotations.

This pathway provides a great opportunity for aspiring physicians to enter an international medical career and start studying towards their MD degree in September 2021. Ramaiah Medical College, based in the Indian city of Bengaluru, will allow the candidates to start their journey towards becoming a doctor not too far away from home, where they can build strong relationships with other students in their cohort before moving to Grenada or the UK together as a close-knit group in the second year.

This is truly an association between two world-renowned institutions. Both institutions have medical schools that were established over 40 years ago and boast an excellent track record of educating medical aspirants. Ramaiah counts amongst the top 20 medical colleges in India, while SGU is the largest source of doctors for the entire US workforce, according to Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) physician licensure data, 2019.

In 2021, SGU placed 1,080 students in residencies in the US (as of April 2021) and has contributed over 19,000 physicians to the global physician workforce, with students, graduates, and faculty from over 150 countries. They have practised in every state in the US, as well as in more than 50 countries.

Commenting on this exciting association, Dr Richard Olds, President of SGU, said: “This pathway has been designed to support medical aspirants who are planning to study abroad and to facilitate their transition. We understand the pressures of studying medicine, and when this is combined with the need to move to a different country, the entire process can be stressful and overwhelming, which often affects the performance of first-year students. This pathway will help students to achieve their dream of practising medicine in the US or UK at a lower cost, in lesser time, and with the option of moving abroad together with a familiar group of classmates.”.

