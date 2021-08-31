Get Found, Get Leads, and Get Customers

Amidst an ocean of technical jargon, questionable metrics, and outdated tactics - Conversions seeks to become the digital team your business can trust to guide you along the right track.

Rohit Kulkarni Director, Conversions Digital Marketing DMCC

Tell us about team Conversions

Simply put, Conversions has no weak links! Our team is composed of industry-leading experts who know how to extract value from every possible digital channel. Before introducing the core team members, I would like to mention & thank two efficacious entrepreneurs – Chetan Kumbhar and Vidisha Kumbhar. It is their zeal to accomplish set goals which resulted in the formation of Conversions Digital Marketing. In addition to Conversions, they are also the Managing Partners of DM Immigration Consultants and Vertex Global Corporate Services.

As for the rest of the team –it’s me, a former engineer who somehow ended up in digital marketing & fell in love with it. The paid advertising team is managed and monitored by Kanwal Nawaz, a digital expert with more than six years of industry experience. Next is Pranav Raveendran – the head of operations with more than 10+ years of SEO experience. Last but not the least is Shayan Aman Ullah, our resident SEO expert & also the head of marketing.

Having started my career in the UAE nearly a decade ago, it feels surreal to me to be at the helm of such an experienced team.

What are the services you offer?

We are not just another digital marketing agency; we prefer to term ourselves as a digital performance partner to our clients. From helping clients rank organically on search engines & social platforms to generating leads and sales through paid advertising campaigns on Google, Facebook, Insta, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more – we are fully equipped and capable of delivering a 360º digital marketing solution against your needs. Steering away from Digital Marketing, we also do render services such as video production, photography, app development, website development and more.

What is the inspiration behind Conversions?

When it comes to Digital Marketing & SEO Dubai, there is a lot of fluff in the market. Many clients turn to us after experimenting with either outsourced agencies or individuals who draw them in with lower prices & false promises such as instant results.

Conversions was launched with the goal of providing our customers practical Digital Marketing solutions that guarantee a return on their investment. With any client that we bring on board, we seek to help them bring in real numbers & act as a partner to help grow their business. In short, our goal is to – ‘be the best in the business’ and ‘a name businesses across the GCC can trust’.

How is Conversions different?

The short answer – “Transparency”. From the initial consultation to weekly & monthly updates – we are 100 per cent transparent in how we work. We do not guarantee false numbers to bring any client onboard– but rather, through strategic planning, we advise the customer on the right channels to invest and help them work outwards, achieving a realistic ROI for their business. We have the experience & expertise to cater to the digital marketing needs of businesses within all niches & undertake a data-driven approach to get the job done.

What is the role of digital marketing in the post-Covid-19 era?

Even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Digital Marketing was one of/if not the most result-oriented forms of marketing that can help you reach the correct target audience. Additionally, no other form of advertising can reach a vast number of customers in a minimal amount of time as like Digital Marketing can. Plus, the investment made is far lesser when compared to traditional advertising.

What are your future ambitions for this firm?

Expansion. We want to expand to all the countries in the GCC as fast as we can because we have the capacity and the expertise to do so. From devising a proper business growth plan to monitoring the campaigns throughout their lifecycle, we are the team you can depend on if ROI is what you are looking for. Additionally, rather than big brands & businesses, we want to work with small businesses & SME’s, which we see as a challenge & help them compete against the bigger names online. Apart from the UAE, we have already established our presence in Qatar & Kuwait.