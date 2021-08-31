Dream destination

Recognising that homes are an ever-changing space, the new collection from IKEA includes more than 400 new products to turn any space into a fantasy home

Each year, people across the UAE look forward to the latest collections and the new catalogue from the region’s favourite Swedish home furnishing retailer, IKEA. As we head into fall and having said goodbye to the catalogue in 2020, IKEA, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, launches its new brand campaign that brings the latest launch closer to customers allowing them to create a perfect home as needs and wants continue to evolve, under the theme of ‘Make your home a space that changes with you’.

The home furnishing retailer has digitised its famed catalogue, amplifying its unique home furnishing knowledge, products and solutions and capturing its strengths through its digital channels and connecting with more people.

As IKEA steps into a new year, a new launch, through the Better Life at Home Movement, it aims to get closer to real lives and real people to create a better everyday life at home for the many more, get to know them better, explore their homes and entertain them in a way that is truly IKEA.

Using this knowledge and expertise, IKEA has compiled a range of more than 400 new products to make homes smarter, more relaxing, affordable, sustainable, and private. As ever, this launch is aligned with the brands ‘ambitious aim of inspiring and enabling more than 70 million people to live a better everyday life by 2025’. IKEA follows the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations in this regard.

The data from IKEA’s Life at Home report indicates four key areas that it will be addressing across the year with products and solutions that will help change the lives and needs of customers across the UAE community.

New home: Affordable furniture

IKEA understands the importance of the little things, and how they can help turn a rented apartment into a haven to relax in after a hard day at work. This ensures customers always have the items to transform a space, whatever the budget, with reduced prices of over 1,000 existing products in conjunction with the launch of the new collection.

Get connected, get smart

Clean air is fundamental to be able to live a healthier and better everyday life at home and therefore IKEA is proud to launch the Förnuftig air purifier — a low price air purifier that seamlessly melts into a home environment and doesn’t look like an electronic device.

Multi-generational homes

Now more than ever, the definition of homes have changed; home is where the kitchen is, the family room is, the me-corner is, the outdoor garden is, and the office is. Solutions and ideas have been carefully selected to address the challenge of privacy within families who want to create multi-functional spaces in their homes, making IKEA locally relevant.

Sustainable homes within the community

Supporting the UAE’s Vision 2021, Al-Futtaim IKEA is creating a movement in society around better everyday living. As part of the collection, IKEA will showcase how customers can live a sustainable life and create a space with a lower environmental impact.

Commenting on the campaign, Vinod Jayan, Managing Director at IKEA, UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt said, ‘‘At IKEA, we believe making a better life starts at home. A beautiful, well-organised home that captures your identity, allows you to be centred, anchored, and grounded, and changes your everyday habits. We know that home is an ever-changing space and much more than the four walls, so our latest collection ensures that IKEA can be a part of that journey and change with our customers as their lives change.”

“The new launch for this season comes off the back of us celebrating 30 years of IKEA in the UAE, an incredible milestone. We are proud to have been part of the UAE’s story for so long and will continue to contribute to the success of the UAE by making life at home better for its residents. We are also excited for the future and progressing well towards the launch of our new store in Oman in Q1 2022,” he added.

Collaborations

IKEA is known for its strategic collaborations with other brands and designers. This year, Al-Futtaim IKEA is highlighting the 26-piece Karismatisk collection designed with Zandra Rhodes, the British pattern and textile designer, who brings her signature ruffles and shine while every piece is still affordable and purposeful. Another is additions to IKEA’s gaming collection, in partnership with the Republic of Gamers.

IKEA will be hosting a Life at Home pop-up exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall from August 25 for three months, which will showcase the products and solutions in action in the four homes, enriching every visit with ideas and inspiration.

Carla Klumpenaar GM Marketing, Communication, HF and Retail Design (UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman) voiced that the pop-up will convey how IKEA connects to and creates dialogue with the people.

Marking the milestone of 30 years in the UAE, IKEA is commemorating the occasion by offering all customers 30 per cent cashback when they spend over Dh500 across all IKEA stores in the UAE and online from August 26 to September 25.