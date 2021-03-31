- EVENTS
Community vibe
Commonly abbreviated as JLT, this is a sought-after mixed-use community of Dubai
With an easygoing crowd and a range of amenities, JLT has become an ideal residential community for families and individuals. With a total community feel, the dynamic neighbourhood is a hub for small businesses, packed full of cool restaurants and cute cafés. Residents can be found cycling, jogging and strolling around the smooth promenades that line the lakes.
Activities
SCAFA
The School of Culinary And Finishing Arts is a culinary hotspot for amateurs who want to learn the basics or add new dishes to their repertoire, as well as those aiming for an entry-level qualification.
Round 10 Boxing Gym
This is one of the UAE's only boxing-specific gyms, and it doesn't have a single treadmill or cycling machine in sight. Newcomers get their first group class for free so why not give it a shot?
Phobia Escape Rooms
You're either going to have an awesome bonding experience or leave never wanting to speak to each other again. Gather up to five of your mates and head to Phobia.
Culinary spots
Daikan Ramen
Get a belly-busting bowl of ramen at this quirky little ramen joint which has fast become a popular haunt for ramen-lovers in JLT.
Mythos Kouzina & Grill
A selection of Greek favourites including sizzling grills, salads, beautiful pieces of bread, Greek-style burgers and moreish tzatziki.
Vietnamese Foodies
For authentic, budget Vietnamese food, look no further. Dishes are simple, tasty and traditional, and it's a great place for lunch. Don't miss the famous pho!
Jazz@PizzaExpress
Jazz@PizzaExpress is all about the buzz of Dubai residents laughing, frolicking, and making memories and insanely reliable, good-quality pizza.
"Everything is at your doorstep from spas, tailors, butchers, supermarkets and so many fantastic restaurants. It's full of life and you really see it when walking around the lake or park. I love the fact that animals are welcome here and everyone is out walking, jogging or doing yoga in the parks morning and evening."
Sarah Doherty
Head of Brand Partnerships at ITP Originals,
ITP Media Group
