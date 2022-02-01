Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

The brazen jailbreak attempt and ensuing clashes left more than 180 dead
MENA5 days ago
Israel's military said on Monday it was dismissing two officers and would reprimand a battalion commander over the death of an elderly Palestinian earlier this month that it said resulted from "a moral failure and poor decision-making."
Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 78, who was also a US national, was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops in Jiljilya village in the occupied West Bank on January 12. A Palestinian autopsy found As'ad, who had pre-existing heart conditions, had suffered sudden cardiac arrest caused by the stress of being manhandled.
The military at the time said As'ad was alive when the soldiers left him.
In a summary of its investigation on Monday, the military said it found that As'ad had refused to cooperate with troops operating in the area and that "his hands were tied and he was gagged for a short time."
After being detained for half an hour, As'ad and three others were released.
"The soldiers did not identify signs of distress or other suspicious signs concerning As'ad’s health. The soldiers assessed that As'ad was asleep and did not try to wake him," according the military statement.
"The investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers," it said.
A core value of the Israeli military - to protect human life - had been violated, it said.
"It was further determined that there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when Assad was apprehended after refusing to cooperate," it said. "The soldiers failed in their obligations by leaving Assad lying on the floor without the required treatment and without reporting the incident back to their commanders."
After the autopsy, a U.S. embassy spokesman in Jerusalem said it was "deeply saddened" by As'ad's death and it supported "a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident."
Palestinian leaders have called for the soldiers involved to be prosecuted in an international court.
As'ad was a former Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resident who lived in the United States for decades and returned to the West Bank 10 years ago, his brother told Reuters.
Israeli military police were carrying out their own criminal investigation, whose findings will be submitted to the Military Advocate Corps for a legal review and determinations, the military said.
The brazen jailbreak attempt and ensuing clashes left more than 180 dead
MENA5 days ago
Concerns have been growing since over 100 militants stormed the largest detention facility in the country's northeast
MENA6 days ago
Western diplomats hoping to have a breakthrough over the next few week.
MENA6 days ago
Highways and roads in the city came to a standstill on Monday
MENA1 week ago
US declares itself ready to hold talks urgently as Iran says open to direct nuclear talks
MENA1 week ago
The Israeli military says the Israelis had caused “significant damage” and that police have opened an investigation
MENA1 week ago
Iranian foreign minister says the US side is sending messages in different ways that it seeks a level of direct talks with Iran
MENA1 week ago
Turkish Airlines said it had cancelled all flights from Istanbul Airport until Tuesday
MENA1 week ago