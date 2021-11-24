Iran’s top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE

By Reuters Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 10:51 PM

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, met with senior UAE officials on Wednesday during a visit to the country, the Emirates News Agency (Wam) reported.

Wam said Bagheri Kani, who is Iran’s deputy foreign minister, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

The discussions stressed the importance of strengthening relations “on the basis of good neighbourliness and mutual respect,” working for greater regional stability and prosperity and developing bilateral economic and commercial ties, WAM said.

Bagheri Kani said in a tweet that Iran and the UAE had agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, without elaborating.

Gargash earlier this month said that the UAE was taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran.