Iran’s top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE

Authority found the banned items carefully hidden in a shipping consignment
MENA4 days ago
Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, met with senior UAE officials on Wednesday during a visit to the country, the Emirates News Agency (Wam) reported.
Wam said Bagheri Kani, who is Iran’s deputy foreign minister, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.
The discussions stressed the importance of strengthening relations “on the basis of good neighbourliness and mutual respect,” working for greater regional stability and prosperity and developing bilateral economic and commercial ties, WAM said.
ALSO READ:
Bagheri Kani said in a tweet that Iran and the UAE had agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, without elaborating.
Gargash earlier this month said that the UAE was taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran.
Authority found the banned items carefully hidden in a shipping consignment
MENA4 days ago
Thousand are owed at least three months of pay, pensions
MENA4 days ago
"It is difficult to celebrate being a child in Afghanistan right now," a representative for the organisation said.
MENA4 days ago
Critical non-humanitarian aid cut off as group claimed control by force, says American official
MENA5 days ago
A UN Security Council statement calls for immediate and safe release of embassy's local employees under detention
MENA5 days ago
The UN agency reports detail conflicts with Iran, from rough treatment of its inspectors to re-installing monitoring cameras at Iranian sites
MENA6 days ago
Workshops and warehouses for ballistic missiles, drones, and communications systems were destroyed.
MENA6 days ago
Freeze harming public services, says Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
MENA1 week ago