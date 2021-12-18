Iran says ambassador in Yemen has Covid-19, recalls him

The referendum date is Tunisia’s Republic Day and the anniversary of Saied’s suspension of parliament
MENA4 days ago
Iran said on Saturday it is recalling its ambassador in Yemen for medical treatment as he has been infected by the coronavirus.
The Foreign Ministry said on its website that Ambassador Hassan Irloo was in need of urgent medical care after being infected for several days, and was enroute to Iran.
The announcement comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Irloo was being removed over strains with the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The report quotes anonymous officials from the Mideast and Western officials, and said Irloo showed no signs of having Covid-19.
Yemen has been at war since 2014.
Aiming to undermine its Saudi rivals, Iran has given the Houthis military and political support, according to Arab countries, the West and United Nations experts. Tehran long has denied the allegations, despite evidence to the contrary.
The referendum date is Tunisia’s Republic Day and the anniversary of Saied’s suspension of parliament
MENA4 days ago
'We are working together to ensure a better future for our children'
MENA5 days ago
Iran's chief negotiator says European parties fail to come up with any initiatives to resolve differences over the removal of sanctions
MENA6 days ago
Lebanon's National News Agency reports seven people injured after a gunfire broke out during the funeral of a Hamas member
MENA6 days ago
This is the first visit to the country by an Israeli premier
MENA6 days ago
Talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal are taking place in Vienna
MENA1 week ago
The funds will be provided to Unicef and the World Food Programme to address humanitarian issues in the region
MENA1 week ago
Residents of a Palestinian refugee camp say several explosions have shaken their camp in southern Lebanon
MENA1 week ago