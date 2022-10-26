Iran: 15 dead, 10 injured in attack on Shiraz shrine

The incident took place at the Shah Cheragh Shrine

By Reuters Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:46 PM

At least 15 people were killed and 10 others injured on Wednesday following an attack in the Shah Cheragh Shrine of Shiraz, Iranian state news agency IRNA said.

A media outlet affiliated to Iran’s judiciary said three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm local time (1415 GMT) located in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

IRNA said the attackers acted as extremists.