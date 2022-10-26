Iran: 15 dead, 10 injured in attack on Shiraz shrine

Climber Elnaz Rekabi participated in a competition in Seoul without wearing a headscarf
At least 15 people were killed and 10 others injured on Wednesday following an attack in the Shah Cheragh Shrine of Shiraz, Iranian state news agency IRNA said.
A media outlet affiliated to Iran’s judiciary said three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm local time (1415 GMT) located in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.
IRNA said the attackers acted as extremists.
Climber Elnaz Rekabi participated in a competition in Seoul without wearing a headscarf
This comes as schools prioritise digital resources over physical ones
The country was already tense on the evening of October 15, when social media showed flames rising from the prison as gunshots rang out
Tehran says their actions "led to riots, violence and terrorist acts against nation"
Foreign Minister Penny Wong unwinds a decision by the previous conservative government, affirming that Australia’s embassy remains in Tel Aviv
Under the constitution, the prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a government, a deadline that has often been missed
Gunshots and explosions were heard during the blaze from inside the complex that was illuminated by flames and smothered by smoke
The 13 stunning monumental rock-carved bas-reliefs were cut into the walls of a canal that stretches for 10km at Faida in the northern region