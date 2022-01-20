Afghanistan: Taliban commander among 6 killed in Kunar shootout

But rising bad loans are a challenge for regional banks, especially in UAE and Qatar
Six people, including a Taliban commander and his son, were killed in gunfire on Wednesday in the eastern Kunar province.
Intelligence officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that the commander, his son, and four others were shot dead in the Narang district of the province, reported The Khaama Press.
The officials said that the people were killed as a result of personal enmity.
The incident is not new in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. People across Afghanistan have often been killed as a result of enmity.
In the meantime, Taliban affiliates shooting civilians at check posts is another issue of concern among the people of Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.
The Taliban affiliates opened fire on a car at their checkpoint in the Kazemi region of the western Herat province on Monday, killing a driver and a local doctor.
In another incident last week, a 25-year-old girl, Zainab, in the western Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi, was shot dead at a check post manned by Taliban, when she, along with her family members, was on the way back home from a wedding function.
The father is asking for justice over the killing of her daughter and said that the culprits should be arrested, reported the news agency.
Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15 last year, the affiliates have shot civilians in Kabul and Laghman province.
The Taliban shot two ladies and a boy two days earlier, killing the boy and wounding the two women.
Furthermore, a girl and a kid were shot and killed by the Taliban in Kabul.
