UAE: Gold prices slip as investors see bigger US rate hikes

The market briefly hit $3 trillion on November 10, when bitcoin reached $69,000.
Gold prices slipped on Tuesday morning as the dollar stayed strong on rising prospects of more Russian sanctions, and bigger interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,927.65 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
In the UAE, 24K opened at Dh233.75 per gram on Tuesday morning. While 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh219.5, Dh209.5 and Dh179.5 per gram, respectively.
The US and Europe were planning new sanctions on Moscow for the attack on Ukraine.
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said despite the gains overnight, gold remains stuck in a roughly $1,915 to $1,950 an ounce range, with no signs of a directional breakout yet either way.
“The risks are still skewed to the downside for gold, especially if US yields and the US dollar keep climbing. Only a rally through $1,970 changes that outlook temporarily. Gold has resistance at $1,940 and $1,950 an ounce. Meanwhile, a sustained break of the $1,880 region will probably trigger a capitulation trade, potentially pushing gold down to $1,800 an ounce,” said Halley.
Banks and energy stocks were among the biggest weights on the market as bond yields eased lower and energy futures fell broadly
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of ADX, said the new listings will include four companies from outside the UAE, while others will be government and family-owned businesses
Government will float 10 entities on the Financial Market to increase market capitalisation to Dh3 trillion
In the UAE, 24K price could rise to Dh242 per gram in the coming week.
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction
The Dubai’s Financial Market’s General Index rose 18.28 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 3,379.48 after the Dewa statement to disclose an indicative price range for its shares to be listed on the DFM by April 12
The utility service provider intends to pay dividends twice each year
