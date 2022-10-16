Sharjah amends business activities to ensure balance, sustainable economic performance

After infusing funds in the last two months, foreign investors turned sellers again in September and pulled out Rs76 billion from equity markets
Sharjah Economic Development Department 'SEDD' has reorganised several economic activities in the emirate. This is aimed at achieving a balanced and sustainable economic performance, as well as strengthening business sectors in various fields.
Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that this amendment comes in line with the economic vision of the Government of Sharjah to build a strong and diversified economy based on competitiveness and working to achieve prosperity for citizens and residents.
The amendments include reorganising of the sale of used car activity and car auctions by modifying the geographical areas permitted to practice these activities. Thus, the allocated areas included Souq Al Haraj, Industrial Areas 2 to 17, in addition to Al Sajaa Industrial Area.
This comes within SEDD’s efforts to attract investors in coordination with the competent authorities in the emirate by providing advanced infrastructure, facilities, high quality services, markets and specialized areas for various sectors, especially in the automotive and machinery sector.
These efforts aimed at enhancing the role of used cars and car auctions, to improve the emirate's position as a leading ideal destination for car trade in the region.
Al Suwaidi pointed out that SEDD has recently organized sites for practising the activity of used auto spare parts, and car auctions in the emirate, to develop and promote its services provided to customers as well as to adopt everything that would provide more investment opportunities in the emirate.
He stressed that SEDD focuses on supporting and developing services provided to the business sector in Sharjah to implement the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah to develop the economic situation and provide a stimulating environment.
