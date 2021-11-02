Indian rupee gains, reaches 20.37 versus UAE dirham

The listing strengthens the IsDB’s position as the largest supranational sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai with a total value of $18.8 billion through 13 issuances listed on the exchange since 2016
Markets6 days ago
The Indian rupee inched higher by eight paise to 74.79 against the US dollar (20.37 versus the UAE dirham) on Tuesday morning ahead of the US Federal Reserve and other central bank meetings this week.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.83 against the dollar and inched further to 74.79 in early deals, a rise of eight paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.87 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 93.84.
Most emerging market and Asian currencies have started mixed this Tuesday, while crude continued to remain firm and could appreciation bias, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 20.46 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 60,158.92, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 9.35 points or 0.05 per cent to 17,939.00.
Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, said before the meetings of the US Fed, Opec and the NFPR, all markets are trading in a small range.
(with inputs from PTI)
The listing strengthens the IsDB’s position as the largest supranational sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai with a total value of $18.8 billion through 13 issuances listed on the exchange since 2016
Markets6 days ago
The safe haven asset is likely to remain bullish till the US Federal Reserve meet on Nov 2-3.
Markets6 days ago
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.05 against the dollar, then rose to 75.03.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold fell 0.16 per cent to $1,805.62 per ounce by 9.20 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
High oil prices, drop in Indian equities weigh on rupee
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,798.09 per ounce at 9.37 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
Saudi index retreats from 15-year high; UAE banks’ assets to grow 8% in 2022; UAE opens investigation into Union Properties; Aramex extends gains following a direct deal
Markets1 week ago
Yellow metal will remain under pressure and likely to sustain a downward trend in 2022
Markets1 week ago