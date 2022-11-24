Dubai: Gold prices jump in early trade

Reports about Russian missiles killing two people in Poland have led to a demand for safe-haven assets
Gold prices rose at the opening of the markets in the UAE on Thursday.
According to Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data, the 24K gold price jumped to Dh212.75 per gram on Thursday morning as compared to last night’s close of Dh210.5 per gram.
Similarly, the other variants of the precious metals also opened on a higher note. The 22K opened at Dh199.75 per gram, 21K at Dh190.75 and 18K at Dh163.5.
Globally, the yellow metal was steady at $1,738.14 an ounce at 9.25am UAE time on Thursday. Gold rose in early morning trade on Thursday after minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hikes.
A substantial majority of Fed policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the readout of the November 1-2 meeting showed.
Zain Vawda, analyst at dailyFX, said markets remain cautious this week as Chinas Covid woes continue to plague sentiment.
ALSO READ:
Reports about Russian missiles killing two people in Poland have led to a demand for safe-haven assets
It depreciated 66 paise to 81.57 against the US dollar, tracking the strength of the American currency and a muted trend in Indian equities
'The catalyst for the recent strong rally was partially the correction of the US dollar,' says expert
It appreciated to 81.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday; forex traders said sustained foreign fund inflows have supported the currency
According to a recent government directive, retailers are not allowed to hike rates of 9 basic food items
The final offer price is expected to be announced on November 23, 2022
It depreciated 15 paise to 80.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, in line with a muted trend in the Indian equities
Spot gold was 0.15 per cent down at $1,760.95 per ounce, as of 9.10am UAE time