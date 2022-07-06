World Chocolate Day: Five places to check out on July 7 in UAE

Movie's global launch will be accompanied by a unique drone show in the city.
Local Events1 week ago
Mud Pie time!
Chocolate lovers can savour a slice of the mouth-watering Mississipi Mud Pie, consisting of dense brownie, chocolate custard, and whipped cream layered into a towering pie. Priced at Dh38, available at LDC Kitchen + Coffee.
Desserts galore
Café Society is celebrating with a sweet deal. Diners can enjoy a 25% discount on any of the chocolate desserts such as Chocolate Dulce de Leche, Melting Chocolate Fudge Cake, Soft Wafer Layers of Coffee, Chocolate & Mini Wafer Cones, Dark Chocolate Ganache Grand Macaron and many more.
Chocolate Hour
Sweet-toothed foodies can catch up over delicious treats including pastries, all-day refreshments, Mövenpick ice creams and the signature “Chocolate Hour” at the boutique Möca Lobby Lounge at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah.
Vegan brownie
Are you looking to indulge in a gooey hot sizzling brownie topped with ice cream and nuts? Head to veg and vegan-friendly restaurant Sagar Ratna in JLT or Oud Metha to try out this delicious chocolate treat priced at Dh20.
Artistic indulgences
Mondoux has teamed up with Chocolate Academy to design two uniquely crafted desserts, Exotic Chocolate Tart and Gold Cappucino, in honour of World Chocolate Day. Exotic Chocolate Tart is a juicy chocolate sponge cake is layered with fresh mango, passion fruit and banana puree, and topped with a hazelnut praline and chocolate ganache. Priced at Dh59. Gold Cappuccino is a quenelle shaped dessert perched on a cacao sable biscuit, the dark chocolate and coffee crémeux – coated in gold chocolate glaze – conceals a scrumptious chocolate sponge cake. Priced at Dh15. Served at both the restaurant’s locations, in Dubai Creek Harbour and The Beach, JBR, they will be available on July 7 through July 12.
